Hoër Landbouskool Jacobsdal shared the heartbreaking news that former learner Dylan Kearney passed away in a tragic car accident

Dylan's memorial service is set for 20 June 2026 at the Bloemfontein Baptiste Kerk in Langenhovenpark

The news hit the school community hard, with many sharing memories of Dylan and sending messages of support to his family

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Dylan Kearney, a former student of Hoër Landbouskool Jacobsdal. Images: @landboudal.boere

Source: Facebook

A Free State agricultural school is mourning one of its own after a former learner died in a car accident. Hoër Landbouskool Jacobsdal shared the news on their Facebook page on 16 June 2026 along with a memorial image for Dylan Kearney. The post read:

"It is with great sorrow that we learn of the death of former Lantie, Dylan Kearney, who died in a tragic car accident. Landboudal expresses our deepest condolences and prays for comfort for the family."

The memorial image confirmed that Dylan's service will be held on 20 June 2026 at 15h30 at the Bloemfontein Baptiste Kerk in Langenhovenpark. From there, the procession will move to Bloemfontein Memorial Park for the burial, with family and friends welcome to join afterwards for coffee and a meal at the family home.

The image carried the words "Faith over Fear" alongside a photo of the young man.

A community left heartbroken

The news hit many people hard, with former schoolmates, parents, and community members flooding the comments with condolences. One person shared that their grandson had been friends with Dylan and that they had written matric together, making the loss feel even closer to home.

Dylan's death is part of a painful pattern South Africa has been dealing with for years. In January 2026, 14 learners were killed when a minibus taxi collided with a heavy truck in Vanderbijlpark.

In May 2026, three primary school learners in Limpopo died after a scholar transport vehicle caught fire mid-route.

Dylan Kearney laid to rest in Bloemfontein

Dylan was a former learner at Landboudal, an agricultural school of excellence in the Southern Free State just outside Jacobsdal. The school offers both a full agricultural and academic curriculum. For those who knew Dylan there, the loss is deeply personal.

View the Facebook post below:

Community mourns Dylan Kearney's passing

People who knew Dylan, and those who didn't, poured their hearts out in the comments section of the school's post:

@Lynette Lynette wrote:

"This is so very heartbreaking. My grandson was also in Landboudal, and he wrote his matric last year. My heart is so broken for his parents and all the other family. It is just something terrible that our young children die in accidents like this."

@Doreen Coetzee Meyer said:

"Strength to the family. It is heartbreaking. I am praying for you."

@Tina Esterhuizen wrote:

"Father, please carry and strengthen his parents and family in this sad time. Please save our children and young people."

@Karen Bekker wrote:

"Another young person with a bright future lost. My deepest sympathy to his family, friends and school."

@Andre Steyn Steyn said:

"Good luck, such a beautiful young man."

@Laurene Lolla Vermeulen wrote:

"Our deepest condolences to all his loved ones. May God hold you tight in this sad time ahead."

The comments section on the photo from Hoër Landbouskool Jacobsdal. Images: @landboudal.boere

Source: Facebook

More South African learner tragedies

Briefly News recently reported on a 13-year-old KwaMashu learner who collapsed and died near his home after school.

recently reported on a 13-year-old KwaMashu learner who collapsed and died near his home after school. A Pretoria family sent their child on a school camping trip and never expected to lose her so soon after something went wrong.

Two Limpopo school pupils were also honoured at a memorial service after dying in a scholar transport incident.

Source: Briefly News