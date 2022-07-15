A determined lady from Johannesburg is grateful to have finally obtained her Diploma in Media Practices

The stunner, who majored in journalism, has graduated from Boston Media House and celebrated the achievement on social media

In her LinkedIn post, the sis noted that it literally took a village to help her succeed, what an inspiring sentiment

A beautiful young lady from Johannesburg is super thrilled to have bagged her Diploma in Media Practices from Boston Media House, majoring in journalism.

Ramadimetja Matlaila is happy to be a journalism graduate. Image: Ramadimetja Matlaila/LinkedIn and Getty Images/Stock Image.

Ramadimetja Matlaila noted that her journey took a little longer than expected, but she was still incredibly proud of the milestone.

In her LinkedIn post, the lovely lady also posted a pretty snap from the day, wearing a gorgeous suit that made her look extra stylish.

The caption to the perseverant hun’s post read:

“It took longer than expected, but eventually we are here. I've come to learn that, lebelo ga lena motloga pele. It literally took a village for me to be here.”

The young lady is an excellent example of tenacity and commitment to success, despite how challenging an academic journey may seem. Ramadimetja's is clear: Never give up!

