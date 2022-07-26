A pretty young lady residing in Johannesburg has taken to the socials to celebrate purchasing her first home at 28 years old on her birthday

On the LinkedIn post, Nompumelelo Mbonane also reflected on her blessings over the years, including her first internship, car, and overseas trip

The hard worker said she makes it a habit of achieving milestones on her birthday, with this year’s achievement leaving netizens incredibly inspired

A go-getter 28-year-old from Johannesburg has taken to LinkedIn to celebrate purchasing her very first home on her birthday.

Nompumelelo Mbonane is over the moon after buying her first home at only 28. Image: Nompumelelo Mbonane/LinkedIn.

The lady, who works as a purpose alignment strategist, helping other young people who feel stuck in their careers, also reflected on her blessings over the years.

Nompumelelo Mbonane said that she loved achieving big accolades on her cake day, and buying her own crib has been the biggest blessing thus far.

In her LinkedIn post, the go-getter, who holds a Bachelor of Science from the University of the Witwatersrand, played a video clip illustrating her annual big blessings.

In 2017, the sis celebrated getting into a high-paying graduate programme. In 2018, she bought her very first car. In 2019, she took a trip by herself to Dubai for seven days.

In 2021, she completely paid off her car, and now she has purchased her first home. How inspiring is this youngster?

In the caption of her post, Nompumelelo expressed how grateful she is to God Almighty for the amazing blessings:

“This year, I bought my first house. I’ve made a habit of celebrating my birthday by achieving milestones, and this one is the most momentous by far.

“I can shout from the rooftop that I have seen the goodness of God in the land of the living. Zincane izibongo zam, (translated: I will never have enough words to express my gratitude). This is my life’s mantra. It’s my 28th birthday, y’all. I’m beside myself!”

LinkedIn peeps were very proud of the young lady’s big moves and sent her hearty congratulations in the comment section:

Sthakaselo M said:

“Congratulations. Well done.”

Beneshia Plaatjies added:

“Congrats, Mpumi! I'm super proud of you.”

Rethabile Mojapelo reacted:

“You go, girl! We give God all the glory!”

