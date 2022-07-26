A beautiful and intelligent Mzansi woman took to social media to celebrate taking her second oath as a Notary Public of the High Court

Twitter user @Thulisiile was beaming as she stood in front of the courthouse and let her social fam know of her achievement

Social media users showered her with praise, thanking her for being such an inspiration to so many out there

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Women are rising, and there is no stopping them. Waking up to take her second oath as a Notary Public of the High Court, a Mzansi babe set social media on fire.

Twitter user @Thulisiile is an inspirational lawyer babe who is beaming with pride. Image: Twitter / @Thulisiile

Source: Twitter

With Woman’s Month approaching, it's a delight to honour women who are doing the most to make their mark, just like this stunner right here.

Twitter user @Thulisiile took to social media with some fire snaps of herself standing in front of the courthouse before taking her second oath as a Notary Public of the High Court. What an inspiration!

“I’m beaming, besties!! I woke up this morning to take my second oath as a Notary Public of the High Court of South Africa .”

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Social media users shower the stunner with praise

This is a huge achievement and the woman has every right to BEAM! People flooded the comment section with messages of congratulations.

Take a look:

@wewasgood said:

“As a law student, I'm inspired.”

@ZamazayM said:

“Congratulations mama, you look absolutely amazing!❤️”

@zammykhanyile said:

“Oh bestie, congratulations my love!”

@NokubongwaKay said:

“Congratulations mama, you look stunning.”

@ItsJustMack_ said:

Johannesburg lady celebrates becoming High Court attorney, stirs positive reactions from Mzansi online

In related news, Briefly News reported that a beautiful Johannesburg-based young lady was incredibly excited after being admitted as an attorney of the High Court and posted cute snaps with her mom online to commemorate the auspicious occasion.

The journey to becoming a lawyer is never easy, and this stunner deserves all the bells and whistles for the memorable milestone. The snaps are a joy to see.

Omolola Botsane, who graduated with her Bachelor of Laws from the University of the Free State, works as an associate lawyer.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News