An ambitious woman shared her difficult yet rewarding journey through academia on Facebook, citing many challenges

The courageous woman lists all of the turmoil she suffered, as well as all the positives that came from enduring the pain

Nothing but positive reactions have poured in for the resilient woman, with some people congratulating her on the achievement

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

A hard-working woman recounted the difficulties she had to go through to get her PhD and the positives that came from it. Images: Varsity World/ Facebook, @Its_Fezeka/ Twitter

Source: Facebook

The road to accomplishing a great achievement is often paved with many obstacles and difficulties. This was the case with Sinethemba Ximba, a hardworking woman who shared her journey of getting her PhD.

The resilient woman shared her bumpy journey through life on Facebook, listing the many issues she had faced along the way. She acknowledges the hardship of working towards a one's desired goal by saying:

"Not everything comes easy in life, well that is not for everyone anyway. Whether financially, emotionally, psychologically or mentally; sometimes we experience stumbling blocks"

The hurdles she then lists hit home on how tough and durable the ambitious lady really is:

"I lost three close family members, got involved in a car accident while carrying my young one 'in utero', had multiple challenges in the workplace."

All these challenges couldn't keep this determined woman down. Throughout her struggles, she: made new friends, got married to her one true love, and gave birth to a wonderful baby boy.

The unstoppable woman had more achievements to list:

"I won awards for my oral presentations, went abroad, all thanks to academia, and published a paper from my work."

Ultimately, she believes:

"My hard work and resilience all paid off."

The reactions to the ambitious woman's achievements have been nothing but positive:

Tebogo Moeketsi Molahlegi shared:

"This is great achievement. Congratulations."

Mecneina Zyne said:

"Very inspiring indeed, congrats!!"

Cindy Ankomah-Adjei commented:

"Congratulations, dear!"

Mkhululi Aya Maduna Mzili mentioned:

"Congratulations Dr. Ximba!"

PhD graduate gives thanks to all those who made this graduation possible, re-introduces herself as "Dr"

In another story about academia, Briefly News previously reported on a beautiful woman from eCala recently walked the stage to accept her PhD and was overflowing with gratitude and pride.

The inspiring lady explained that the journey was not easy and that she could never have done it without the support of her loved ones.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News