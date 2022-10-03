One hard-working woman is super chuffed with her body transformation, and proudly flaunted a healthier physique online

Instagram user, Natasha Ndebele, showed off her fit bod on the socials and emphasised the importance of commitment in one’s weight loss journey

Many social media users flooded her comment section asking for some tips and celebrated her win with her

One determined woman is super stoked after losing a lot of weight, and she flaunted her fit physique on the socials by posting pictures online.

Natasha Ndebele is proud of her weight loss. Image: Natasha Ndebele/Instagram.

Source: Instagram

The young lady explained that she weighed over 100kg, and in the ‘after’ frame, she was down to 65.5kg.

Instagram user, Natasha Ndebele noted that it took hard work and discipline for the healthy transformation to take place, with her post’s caption reading:

“The journey is a constant process. Sometimes when I look at old pictures, I can barely recognise myself.

“Super grateful for this journey and all my growth. I only regret not taking control of my health sooner. Remember to never give up, no matter how slow your progress is. Be patient. We all start somewhere.”

Let's take a peek at her post:

Many felt motivated by Natasha’s journey and weight loss and eagerly asked her for healthy tips:

zenclaire29 said:

“Please tell me how. I need help.”

Karabophatsoane is wowed:

“I am inspired.”

kirstyp_xoxo feels motivated:

“I’ve watched your journey. You go, girl. I was on that journey with you and need to get myself into gear as I have put on 25kg during my pregnancy.

“So, on 1 august, I kicked off my attempt again. Hold thumbs for me. I have the willpower I once did. Congrats, girl. Your weight loss is an amazing achievement.”

