One gorgeous young lady is extremely proud of herself for bagging a stylish new whip at a young age

The 20-year-old took to the socials to celebrate her big win on Twitter and posted a few photos of herself with the lux Kia

Many peeps were inspired by her win and wished her well, with others warning her to be careful of thieves

A stunning young woman is super amped after bagging herself a new car and posted about the amazing achievement online.

The beauty is excited about her new Kia. Image: @khyanahbrenae1/Twitter.

Source: Twitter

The 20-year-old, who is a qualified emergency medical technician, flexed with her win on social media and received a lot of attention from netizens with her photos and video showing off the new ride.

Twitter user, @khyanahbrenae1, was extremely excited about her new Kia, with the caption of her post reading:

“20 in a 23. I waited patiently, being humble, now I can pop how I want to! Big KB, not the little one.”

Many tweeps were impressed with the milestone and congratulated her. Others warned her to take care and be aware of thieves.

Let’s peek at the top reactions:

@heavyymelanin was shocked:

“Where do you guys work? Is your family rich? What am I missing?”

@more4lez added:

“Kia has had a redemption arc because they have some cute cars. I love it.”

@Diabolical_mood reacted:

“Bro, what? Kias in America are so fire.”

@Onikasdraco said:

“Kias are low-key top tier. I love mine.”

@melbigdude wrote:

“Congratulations. But watch out for the Kia boys.”

@Monicaglobal1 wants a Kia too:

“Next year, this is me, in Jesus’ name.”

Source: Briefly News