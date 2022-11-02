A modest, intelligent young woman is over the moon about her admission into the prestigious University of Oxford to study for her Master of Science

Europe Issak Maalim posted her exciting news on Facebook, sharing that she wished her late father could have experienced the day with her

Many people congratulated the smart young lady and wished her well for the rest of her academic journey

A smart, brilliant woman is all smiles after getting accepted into the University of Oxford to study for her Master of Science in International Health.

Europe Issak Maalim is thrilled about being an Oxford student, but sad that her dad didn't live to see her admission. Image: Europe Issak Maalim.

Source: Facebook

The strong woman noted that she wished her late father could have been alive to celebrate the big win with her.

Europe Issak Maalim also shared pictures from her admission day on Facebook and looked excited to start the new journey.

The intelligent young lady is also a recipient of the highly coveted Chevening Awards, with the funds used to pay for her studies.

Europe expressed gratitude to her creator for the win, with her Facebook post reading:

“Alhamdulillah, all praise is due to Allah for how far I have come. I matriculated today and officially became a student at the University of Oxford.

"If you had told me that one day I would be studying at the best university in the world, I would probably have laughed. But here I am!

“Thankful to everyone who has been part of my journey. Forever grateful to my great family for being my greatest cheerleaders.”

Lovely messages flooded her post, with many Facebook peeps expressing how proud they were of her:

Daliyah B Gollo said:

“Congratulations, sis.”

Elsy Muriungi added:

“Very proud of you.”

Daud Mursal reacted:

“Felicitations, my friend. Proudly associated.”

Mom proud of daughter for becoming Oxford University student despite facing academic challenges & told to aim low

In a related story by Briefly News, one loving mother is super amped about her daughter becoming an Oxford University student.

Isang Awah noted that her daughter was told she would never get into a prestigious university, but through sheer perseverance the young hun managed to obtain her dream.

The wonderful news inspired many, especially after the caring mom opened up about the importance of parents supporting their kids.

Source: Briefly News