Perseverant Lady Turning 30 Shares Pic of Mattress, Says She’s Starting Over for 3rd Time, Mzansi Peeps Stan
- A brave young lady has shared a photo of her mattress on social media and explained that she was starting over for the third time in her life
- The woman, who turns 30 in 2023 explained that she had no groceries and only money for rent and a small mattress to sleep on
- Social media users cheered the strong woman on and commended her bravery
A strong lady who turns 30 this year has bravely shared a picture of herself starting over.
The determined woman posted a snap of a mattress in a small space she would be living in, with the hun noting that she only had rent money and nothing else.
@Kgothatso___ shared her pic on Twitter and captioned the post:
“So, this year, I'm turning 30. This is my fourth time starting from scratch. Just me, my books, and my make-up-kit.No savings, no bed, no groceries. Just rent money. My biggest fear is failing again. My anxiety is on 100 right now.”
Here is the tweet:
Social media users wished the woman well for the challenges ahead.
Briefly News compiled some top reactions from tweeps:
@Ree_Chaka said:
“God is with you. You are going to be just fine.”
@mogausebeka added:
“The beauty about life is that it keeps giving us chances. It's draining, I know. But hang in there because it's doable.
“During this time, celebrate all your wins, small or big. Ska ba le pressure. You got this. I walked out of a certain situation with my handbag and went home.”
@INeedRealLuv45 wrote:
“You can do this! There’s nothing wrong with starting over, as long as you keep trying.”
