A brave young lady has shared a photo of her mattress on social media and explained that she was starting over for the third time in her life

The woman, who turns 30 in 2023 explained that she had no groceries and only money for rent and a small mattress to sleep on

Social media users cheered the strong woman on and commended her bravery

A strong lady who turns 30 this year has bravely shared a picture of herself starting over.

The determined woman posted a snap of a mattress in a small space she would be living in, with the hun noting that she only had rent money and nothing else.

@Kgothatso___ shared her pic on Twitter and captioned the post:

“So, this year, I'm turning 30. This is my fourth time starting from scratch. Just me, my books, and my make-up-kit.No savings, no bed, no groceries. Just rent money. My biggest fear is failing again. My anxiety is on 100 right now.”

Here is the tweet:

Social media users wished the woman well for the challenges ahead.

Briefly News compiled some top reactions from tweeps:

@Ree_Chaka said:

“God is with you. You are going to be just fine.”

@mogausebeka added:

“The beauty about life is that it keeps giving us chances. It's draining, I know. But hang in there because it's doable.

“During this time, celebrate all your wins, small or big. Ska ba le pressure. You got this. I walked out of a certain situation with my handbag and went home.”

@INeedRealLuv45 wrote:

“You can do this! There’s nothing wrong with starting over, as long as you keep trying.”

