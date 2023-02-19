A video of a talented schoolgirl dancing her heart out has warmed hearts online

The young woman was pushed on stage by her friends and did not disappoint as she busted some cool moves

Social media users reacted to the clip and expressed how impressed they were by the young girl and her jiving skills

A clip of a young schoolgirl busting some serious moves on stage is setting the internet ablaze.

mbali.mthethwa's dance moves impressed many. Image: mbali.mthethwa.

Source: TikTok

The young pupil, who had been pushed on stage by her peers, confidently danced in the most amazing way, without a care in the world.

The clip, which was posted by TikTok user, mbali.mthethwa, received praise online.

The clip received over 900k views and 122 comments and was captioned:

“Point of view, your friends push you on stage.”

Here is the video:

Social media users impressed with young dancer

Many netizens expressed how wowed they were by the talented dancer.

Briefly News compiled some of the most engaging reactions:

Nosipho L commented:

"Those pauses were very much necessary."

Mel Mo536 wrote:

"That look at the end okare ore 'lena la lapisa'."

user4329580468536 added:

"That 'lona maar' look at the end."

user8597536732899 complimented her:

"I like your moves, babe."

Babie asked:

"Can you please teach me how to dance?"

seratiphaleng reacted:

"The vosho when the beat dropped again?!"

