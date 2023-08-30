Bushra Razack, CEO of Philippi Village, is on a mission to reshape the future for Cape Town's underserved communities

With unwavering determination, she spearheads initiatives that uplift the disadvantaged, bringing hope and opportunity where it's needed most

Speaking to Briefly News, Razack aims to create a safe and vibrant space that connects the Philippi community to necessary services

Bushra Razack exhibited a profound passion for community engagement and youth development from a young age.

Bushra Razack: A visionary change maker

Razack believes in the power of purpose and has made it her life's mission to contribute to meaningful change. As the CEO of Philippi Village, her journey has been a testament to her unwavering commitment to creating a brighter future for underprivileged communities.

Razack says:

"My purpose is to serve. I want to be useful and contribute to making a difference – using my words, actions and work to get closer to the outcome."

"Being inspired by these individuals and driven by purpose allows me to be a little more resilient and committed to the outcome despite challenges and setbacks."

A community transformation

Today, as the CEO of Philippi Village, Bushra has taken her passion for community development to new heights. This integrated, mixed-use development has become a beacon of hope for entrepreneurs and small business owners in Cape Town's Cape Flats area.

Philippi Village not only provides collaborative workspaces but also focuses on creating employment opportunities and upskilling local community members. In an area plagued with crime and violence, it serves as a vibrant and secure place for social engagement, embodying Bushra's belief in changing perceptions and fostering lasting change within communities.

"We know that we want to be the place that supports individuals and community. We know that the Philippi area is one of the most underserved and under-resourced in the country."

"Our approach puts the community at the heart of the design process. It recognises that the people who use the space will provide the most valuable perspective and insight into how the area functions."

"The more we can centre this as the evidence behind the design, the more relevant and meaningful our place becomes. "

This innovative centre and mixed-use development boast impressive facilities, including sporting venues, entrepreneurial hubs, collaborative workspaces, a vegetable farm, and much more. These have been meticulously designed and created over the past three years, thanks to Bushra's placemaking approach.

"These are spaces and offerings designed in partnership with the community."

"These activities help us shift the meaning of the place and use the physical structure to connect people, ideas, and opportunity."

" It demonstrates the role physical places can play in enhancing connection and being a driver in how people come together, communicate, relate, and share."

Her tireless commitment to community and people has brought Philippi Village to life and connected residents to opportunities, services, and, most importantly, each other.

" It’s my job to work with people who live in the community that I work in, to learn from them. They are the experts. For me to know that my work has an impact, I need to be guided by the people with the lived experience – the people most affected."

" I would like to create a place that serves people – an important and inspiring community asset collectively shaped by the people who use it."

In essence, Bushra Razack's journey is a shining example of how purpose-driven leadership can transform communities and uplift the lives of those most in need. Her work continues to inspire, reminding us of the incredible impact one can make when driven by a vision of positive change.

