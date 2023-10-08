A stunning young woman has posted snaps of her bedroom area on social media and gotten a ton of love because of it

The lovely lady’s space looked simple, neat, and tidy, with pops of colour present on the bed

Many social media users left kind remarks on the post, with others loving the colour and shades of pink present

A lovely young woman has posted a photo of her bedroom area on a popular social media group.

B Gal Chantel Seitei has a lovely bedroom. Image: B Gal Chantel Seitei.

The gorgeous lady showed off her space, which looked amazingly neat, and tidy, and had pops of colour present throughout.

Lady with bedroom with splashes of colour inspires

Facebook user, B Gal Chantel Seitei, posted her space on the highly popular group called, ‘Make your bedroom beautiful with Thembi’s linen’.

Here is a photo of her space, as posted on the group:

People react to woman’s space that was posted online

Many Facebook users left kind remarks on the post shared online.

Here are some of the top reactions, as compiled by Briefly News:

Refiloe Zondo Fifi asked about her utilisation of space within the room:

“Where did you buy your storage boxes?”

Fasha Brooks said:

“Absolutely amazing.”

Veronicah Saku loved the overall girly aesthetic through the colour scheme:

“Pink affair. Beautiful.”

Tlakale Malatjie joked:

“I can smell fresh air. It looks amazing. I love it. Please invite me.”

Cg Mary commented:

“Please plug me with that stand. Your room is beautiful.”

Queen B Faithy Nthabie wanted to know where her lovely mirror could be purchased:

“Mirror plug.”

Laina Matsimbi simply said:

“Very nice.”

