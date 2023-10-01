A lovely young's lady impressive interior decorating skills have left people in awe on social media

The young woman shared a photo of her space on a popular online group, with the simple room looking amazing

Despite how humble the room looked, the pretty bedding captured attention from admiring netizens

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

You don't need to have much to ensure your bedroom looks lovely and comfortable.

Amanda Madubela has a lovely bedroom and bedding. Image: Amanda Madubela.

Source: Facebook

One pretty lady posted a picture of her room on social media, with the simple space wowing many.

Young lady's pretty interiors impress people

Amanda Madubela captioned her post on the 'Make your bedroom beautiful with Thembi's linen' group as:

PAY ATTENTION:

"First time posting my resting area."

Here is the post:

People love lady's simple bedding in room

Amanda is proof that sometimes simple bedding is the best way to go, and that having lovely linen that matches and makes you feel comfortable in your own space is one of the most important aspects of any room.

Many people adored her bedding, with others offering some tips regarding the room's overall look.

Here are some top reactions:

Phumeza Portia Novela said:

"Paint the wall. You will see the difference. Otherwise, it's nice."

Elizabeth Mofokeng added:

"Beautiful."

Puleng KayTee Masspuly reacted:

"Very nice."

Lindy Kela shared:

"Just paint the wall, nana! You are a work in progress. Keep it up."

A home should be a sanctuary, no matter how big or small it is, with every inch customised to an individual's taste. You don't need to have a mansion to be proud of the place you call home. Cleanliness, love, and a few statement pieces could work wonders.

Innovative lady posts picture of humble 1-room, people love her efforts: “Nice work”

In another story, Briefly News wrote about a creative woman who shared a photo of her room on social media, with the humble, pink space inspiring many.

The lady noted that she was trying her best to make the most of the area she had available to her.

Many people loved how innovative the sis was and left her encouraging messages on the post.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News