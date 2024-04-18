A woman happily shared that she changed her vehicle's backlight with the help of Google

The lady captured the moment when she was performing the task that she learned from the search engine

The online community reacted to the video, with many applauding the woman for her efforts

A woman learns how to change her car's backlight on Google. Image: @the_boujee_sunflower

A woman proudly took to her TikTok account and shared how she changed her car's backlights.

In the video uploaded by @the_boujee_sunflower, she can be seen unscrewing her car's backlight. She put in the bulb and screwed the light back. The lady was visibly happy that she managed to do what most people consider hard.

The lady performed the task while wearing a stunning all-black outfit with a touch of white. At the end of the video, she proudly showed her hands, presumably indicating that they could do almost anything.

The TikTok user also revealed that she learned to change her car lights via Google.

"You googled how to change rear lights and did it yourself."

Woman changes car brake light

Watch the TikTok video below:

Netizens applauded the woman for changing her vehicle's backlight

The video garnered over 38k views, with many online users applauding her for making the effort to learn how to change her brake lights and actually successfully doing it.

@Dee Zubane Mkhwebane joked:

"I wonder what else have you googled... "

@Wendz1409 could relate:

"I changed my indicator switch because I did not see myself paying for something I could easily do ."

@Didi complimented:

"Nice one my sister, you're learning and keep it up. U can't be paying a machanic just to replace such. But next time don't hold the bulb on top with bear hands, it comes with a protector on the glass to avoid damage."

@Very berry was proud:

"I went on YouTube to learn how to change breakpads. We're learning sis."

@Rendani33 loved:

"No need for a mechanic or a man ."

Lady shows ten easy steps to change car tyre

In another story, Briefly News reported about a woman who shared how to change a car tyre in ten easy steps.

Her video demonstrating how easy it can be for anyone faced with a flat tyre was uploaded on the TikTok account @travelbuddyja. The steps include essentials like getting the spare tyre, loosening the lug nuts, utilising the car jack to elevate the vehicle, unscrewing and removing the punctured tyre.

