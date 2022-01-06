Former African National Congress staffer, Carl Niehaus, has been accused of being closely associated with Zandile Mafe

Online accusers have stated that Niehaus marched with Mafe in 2017, but Niehaus says that these remarks are slanderous lies

Mafe's attorney, Luvuyo Godla, does not believe that his client is guilty of the charges facing him

CAPE TOWN - Carl Niehaus, a previous employee of the African National Congress, has been accused online of knowing Zandile Mafe, who is charged with starting the Parliament fire.

The exact claim was that Niehaus and Mafe protested together in solidarity with former president Jacob Zuma by marching to Luthuli House in 2017.

Niehaus replied to the claims by announcing that he, together with his lawyers, will pursue a defamation lawsuit against parties who accused him of any association with Mafe.

Niehaus' defence and details about Mafe

Niehaus further defended himself by saying that in 2017 he lived in KwaZulu-Natal and therefore did not attend the march. He referred to the claims as "lies, fake news, and cheap propaganda."

Mafe will appear in the Cape Town Magistrate's Court on 11 January, where he will present his bail application, TimesLIVE reports. Mafe's attorney, Luvuyo Godla, does not believe that his client is guilty of the charges facing him.

South Africa reacts to Niehaus' response

@AsanteMosa remarked:

"Go for them uncle Carl."

@Mosta_Pi requested:

"Please go after Fikile Mbalula as well."

@errolbsk said:

"You'd have to prove the guy didn't march with you. We'll await such evidence."

@KUBANE believes:

"Carl, you are incapable of being defamed."

@KhehlaNxumalo asked:

"Hey Mr Niehaus, do you know the suspect or not? Have you ever marched with him?"

