Constitutional Law Professor at the University of Cape Town Pierre de Vos has dragged EFF Leader Julius Malema in his woes

The professor may be facing criminal charges levelled against him by lobby group AfriForum Youth

De Vos said he was not surprised by AfriForum’s actions since he shared criticism about the group’s hate speech case against Malema

CAPE TOWN - Constitutional Law Professor at the University of Cape Town Pierre de Vos is being called out on social media for using Economic Freedom Fighters’ Leader Julius Malema’s name.

Law Professor Pierre De Vos has been called out for using EFF Leader Julius Malema's name. Image: Publiclaw & Michele Spatari

Source: UGC

The professor may be facing criminal charges levelled against him by lobby group AfriForum Youth for allegedly spreading child pornography on the internet.

De Vos has denied the claims against him, saying that his Twitter account had been hacked.

“Last week my Twitter account was hacked and tweeted porn. I deleted the tweets and changed my password. But AfriForum Youth now says it will lodge a criminal complaint against me,” he said.

The constitutional law professor said he was not surprised by AfriForum’s actions since he shared criticism about the group’s hate speech case against Malema. However, he believes that nothing will come out of the complaint.

De Vos added that he plans to continue criticising AfriForum when he believes it is appropriate. However, social media users did not take too kindly to him involving Malema in his fight with the lobby group.

Here’s what social media users had to say:

@pinkykhoabane said:

"I don’t quite understand the matter. Afriforum says the post or image was accessed in 2021 but the image was supposedly posted last Saturday. I also don’t understand why De Vos brings in Mr Malema in his assessment of the “hacking”."

@Umzulu5 posted:

"On brighter days he’s a ‘cult leader’ and on dark days he’s ‘Mr Malema’..welele!"

@Bosula_12 wrote:

"Since when is he Mr Malema?"

@MhlaaaMhlawakhe commented:

"I didn’t know that Pierre de Vos knows how to write “Mr Malema”."

@RohulaBlack added:

"It’s the “Mr Malema” that gave it away for me."

BLF leader calls Prof Pierre de Vos racist for refusing to help them

In a related matter, Briefly News also reported BLF leader Andile Mngxitama reportedly called constitutional law expert, Pierre de Vos, for legal help.

De Vos says that when he turned Mngxitama down, Mngxitama called him a “f***ing racist”. Mngxitama admits that he did swear at de Vos, but says he never asked for de Vos’s assistance.

Professor de Vos explained his side of the story on Twitter. He says Mngxitama wanted his help in their current legal case against the Freedom Front Plus.

Source: Briefly News