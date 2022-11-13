Prime Minister of Barbados Mia Amor Mottley has weighed in on allegations that Nelson Mandela was a sellout

Mottley stated that these comments saddened her while she addressed delegates at the 20th Nelson Mandela Annual Lecture

Some South Africans seem to have no sympathy for her sadness and gave reasons why they believe Mandela was a sellout

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

DURBAN - Mia Amor Mottley, the Prime Minister of Barbados, recently stated that she was saddened by the rhetoric that the late Nelson Mandela was a "sellout". However, some South Africans are still adamant that he sold the country.

Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley is unhappy that Nelson Mandela is being regarded as a sellout. Images: Rajesh Jantilal & Gideon Mendel

Source: Getty Images

Mottley is currently in South Africa for the 20th Nelson Mandela Annual Lecture held at the Durban International Convention Centre in KwaZulu Natal.

The prime minister weighed in on Mandela's legacy and stated that she was sad to learn that some people called Madiba a sellout because they believed he did not do enough for South Africans, reported SABC News.

“It hurt me to hear that they are some who believe that Madiba did not do enough and perhaps worse for a few that he might have been a sellout – all because what they believe, justifiably so, should be theirs today, is not yet theirs," said Mottley.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

According to Mottley, inequity and discrimination in financial systems continue to limit political independence and decolonisation. Adding that, Madiba handed the baton to current leaders to continue the fight against these injustices.

Prime Minister of Barbados Mia Amor Mottley speaks on climate change

During her keynote address, Mottley highlighted the importance of combating climate change as a collective. She explained that there is a crime crisis and everyone needed to be part of the solution, reported eNCA.

Mottley added that climate change has already happened, and the globe is now in crisis.

South Africans weigh in Nelson Mandela was a "sellout" comments

@ApostleDeza said:

"Let her be sad ‍♂️ it won’t change the facts. The mere fact that they’ve just recently removed Elizabeth & her throne as the Head of their state shows how much they still need to learn about sellouts & colonial rule."

@Kgosetsile said:

"I'm also saddened by that. Disappointed in the black nation. Mandela & others sacrificed their lives, and time now today, those whose parents were enjoying life, working for their kids enjoying their wives are saying He was a sellout. Let's ask our parents what role they played."

@BekithembaZilaw said:

"She can be sad all she wants, Nelly M sold out."

@sirkaAmahle_ said:

"Also, he never spoke about the land issue since from jail till his last days, which clearly shows he is indeed a sellout."

@Mageu93045060 said:

"But it is the truth. Mandela's history was written by White people. But the people who live the true legacy of Mandela are the Blacks, whose lives haven't improved since the Apartheid days. So yes, he is and will always be a sellout!"

Ndlozi Goes On Mandela tirade

In other news, Briefly News previously reported that Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) Commissar Mbuyiseni Ndlozi has revealed that he believes former President Nelson Mandela did not nationalise banks and mines and that the 'only thing nationalised was his face on coins and banknotes.

Ndlozi has been speaking a lot about Mandela since Thursday morning. The opinions and thoughts came through as today marks 31 years since Mandela's release from prison after spending 27 years in jail.

Ndlozi stated that the only thing people can point to is that Mandela was the first black president, but there is nothing to 'show for our freedom'.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News