The former accounting student from Walter Sisulu University who wrongfully spent NSFAS funds that were accidentally sent to her will appear in court on Tuesday

Sibongile Mani wrongfully received R14 million when she was only supposed to be given R1 400 by NSFAS

Tuesday's court proceedings being held at the East London Regional Court will be an opportunity for the defence to state its case

EAST LONDON - Sibongile Mani, the former Walter Sisulu University student who was wrongfully paid R14 million by the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) in 2017, is set to make a court appearance on Tuesday, 19 October.

She will be appearing in the East London Regional Court and is facing charges of theft for allegedly spending approximately R800 000 of the funds that were sent to her account.

Sibongile Mani is being accused of theft for spending R800 000 of funds from NSFAS she received accidentally.

Source: Getty Images

Tuesday's court proceedings will be the beginning of the defence's case as the state concluded its case in July 2021, according to SABC News.

Mani was meant to receive only R1 400 from NSFAS as her monthly allowance by a clerical error found her receiving way more than she was meant to, but instead of reporting the error, Mani went on shopping sprees.

According to The South African, Mani had spent a reported R11 000 a day in space of three months, spending the money on new cell phones, weaves and expensive alcohol.

Mani was an accounting student at the time of her arrest and is currently out on bail.

