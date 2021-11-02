An unidentified KZN couple died in a hit-and-run incident in Kwa-Zulu Natal earlier today

The couple were crossing the R102 between the Ottawa and Verulam intersections when they were allegedly run over by a truck

The driver of the truck carried on without stopping and later claimed he didn't know he had hit the couple

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

DURBAN - An unknown woman and her partner were the victims of a hit-and-run incident on the R102 between the Ottawa and Verulam intersection earlier today.

Captain Nqobile Gwala for the SAPS Kwa-Zulu Natal Media Centre told Briefly News that the incident occurred around 11:30am on Tuesday morning when two pedestrians were run over by a truck while crossing the road.

The woman was killed and the man was critically injured in the incident, later dying in hospital. The couple were found by a Reaction Unit South Africa (RUSA) member, who was alerted to the scene by pedestrians while driving down the south-bound lane.

RUSA has reported that a couple died in a hit-and-run incident in KZN. Image: Reaction Unit South Africa

Source: UGC

Details of traumatic hit-and-run incident

The RUSA official found the woman's body lying in the road after being dragged for some distance. The man was found in the overgrowth next to the road.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

According to witnesses, a Hino truck ran the couple over and proceeded to drive off without stopping. The witnesses also provided the RUSA with descriptions and details of the particular truck, The Witness reports.

Prem Balram from RUSA told Briefly News that the couple were accompanied by two minor children when they were crossing the road but that the children have not been located yet.

Following an assessment by medics, the woman was found to be fatally injured. The high impact of the collision caused the man to sustain critical injuries. He passed away shortly after arriving at the hospital.

RUSA confronts the driver of the truck

RUSA endeavoured to locate the truck and successfully located it at the Ottawa/Parkgate intersection. Both the driver and his assistant were in the vehicle when RUSA members found it.

Both of them declared that they were unaware they had knocked the couple over. In addition, the truck was missing its left headlight, which could have added to the situation.

"A case of culpable homicide was opened at Verulam Police Station for investigation," Captain Gwala told Briefly News.

Teenager crashes dad's car into minibus taxi

Previously, Briefly News reported on a 14-year-old boy driving his father's BMW when he lost control and collided with a taxi on the way to school.

On Thursday morning, 21 October, a minibus taxi collided with an SUV that led to 23 school children sustaining both minor and serious injuries on Mafukuzela Road in Ntuzuma, north of Durban.

The accident happened at around 7:30am while the children were on their way to school.

Source: Briefly.co.za