KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala sent out a strong message against the sale of fake Covid-19 certificates

Zikalala said there were rising reports of the sale of fake Covid-19 certificates in the province

The Premier called on people to report those involved in the illegal activity to report such persons to the police

People found to have bought fraudulent Covid-19 vaccine certificates, and those involved in their sale will find themselves in hot water.

This was the clear message sent out by KwaZulu-Natal's Premier Sihle Zikalala as he addressed a media briefing on Monday.

Numerous reports of 'Fake Covid 19 Certificates' in KZN, Says Premier Sihle Zikalala. Image: South African Tourism.

The Premier noted that his department was dealing with rising reports about fake vaccination certificates that are exchanging hands in the province.

However, Zikala warned that anyone caught either selling or buying the fake certificates would be prosecuted, according to a report carried by TimesLIVE.

"We are getting unconfirmed reports about people selling vaccination certificates. Expectedly, [the department] finds this disturbing," Zikalala said.

"People who contemplate this kind of behaviour should be warned that such actions are criminal and unlawful and will be prosecuted."

Zikalala called on people who are privy to individuals engaged in the sale of fake Covid-19 vaccination certificates to contact the police to report such persons.

To encourage people over the age of 60 to get the vaccine, Zikalala said the KZN government was extending a R100 grocery voucher as the numbers remain low.

“There is a grocery voucher for over-60s on vaccination drives to enhance numbers during Vooma weekends.

According to News24, only a third of all adults in the province have received at least one jab to date. With this in mind, Zikalala urged residents to get vaccinated to reduce the risk of severe Covid-19 illness and hospitalization over the festive season.

“The choice to get vaccinated today and to recruit others to do the same will mean we have a happier and safer festive season," explained Zikalala.

