South African Federation of Trade Unions' general secretary Zwelinzima Vavi says the South African government needs to make basic income grant a reality

Vavi says the grant should be for citizens between the ages of 18 and 59 years and old and should amount to R1500

Some South Africans disagree with Vavi and have stated that the grant money could be used by the government to create employment

JOHANNESBURG - Zwelinzima Vavi, the general secretary of the South African Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) is calling on the South African government to focus on implementing basic income gran permanently for adults between the ages of 18 and 59.

Vavi says this grant should amount to R1500 for South Africans who do not have a stable income. He says this grant will be helpful to people so they can meet their needs.

Vavi says this R1500 grant will also help to boost the economy by creating a demand for goods and services which will, in turn, create employment opportunities, according to a report by TimesLIVE.

Vavi says a Basic Income Grant is needed because basic services costs will increase

Vavi went on to say that this grant is a necessity because water and electricity costs are about to increase because municipalities are not receiving enough funds to subsidise the poor.

Because of this people will be excluded which will worsen the state of service delivery, according to a report by IOL.

SA reacts to Vavi's call for a basic income grant

Social media users questioned Vavi's call for the implementation of a R1500 basic income grant.

Here's what they had to say:

@MOLOKO_KB said:

"Where is Vavi going to get the money from? From IMF I guess because whatever is available, comrades are feeding themselves lavishly with it."

@Dashcampros said:

"Why not work to create jobs?? Grants are not sustainable @Zwelinzima1. Surely as a union leader you must have ideas on how this economy can thrive."

@GuGuBlom said:

"They can make grass mats, baskets all things we can buy. Not just giving money... Pople must make old fashioned beautiful woven things."

@Kamo_mogale_ said:

"Total madness! Even if that money was available, this is to encourage laziness. South Africans are not lazy, we want to work and contribute to building a better economy."

@MegaboneC said:

"How i used to respect him.We are already indebted to ImF n workdbank but they still think it makes sense to increase the deficit fighting black n white capitalist to hire Sans so that they can contribute back to the economy.We are in trouble here."

Government gives basic income grant the greenlight despite push back

Briefly News previously reported that talks of a Basic Income Grant for South African citizens have intensified in the past few months with some organisations being for the implementation of the grant and others warning that introducing the grant will be bad for the country.

It seems, despite warnings from Finance Minister Enoch Gondogwana that the country's budget is a little tight, the South African government plans to move ahead with the grant.

Minister in the Presidency Mondli Gungubele said in a television interview that the African National Congress has come to the consensus that a basic income grant is necessary for South Africans and they are currently exploring the best ways to implement it, according to Business Tech.

