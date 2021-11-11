South Africa's state-owned power utility has announced that loadshedding will be coming to an end on Friday, 12 November

Eskom says in the meantime rolling blackouts will move from Stage 3 to Stage 2 on Thursday from midday

South Africans are finding Eskom's updates quite useless and have stated that they want a complete end to loadshedding

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

JOHANNESBURG - During the Eskom daily briefing on Thursday, 11 November, the power utility announced that rolling blackouts would be coming to an end on Friday.

Starting at midday on Thursday, loadshedding will be downgraded from Stage 3 to Stage 2 and from Friday at 5am, rolling blackouts will be halted.

Loadshedding will be suspended on Friday, 12 November. Image: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter announced that when it comes to electricity generation, there are three units at power stations that have suffered partial load losses and they also have an increased risk of tripping, according to Fin24.

Eskom CEO encourages South Africans to be more energy efficient

De Ruyter stated that Eskom would be working towards informing South African citizens on how they can be more energy-savvy.

He says with this information citizens and Eskom can work together to preserve electricity and push more energy capacity.

"We understand your anger and frustration, but we all need to play a small part. If everyone did a little, we could save a whole Medupi unit worth of power," said de Ruyter.

South Africans are no longer interested in Eskom updates

Taking to social media, South Africans expressed their frustrations about loadshedding. Many stated they just want rolling blackouts to end completely.

Here are some of their comments:

@InfoSthembiso said:

"Okusalayo it's still the same thing, we need uninterrupted electricity."

@Tlhapi_BoyAgain said:

"Not interested anymore. They should do whatever pleases them, their updates are unnecessary."

@mavenganoe said:

"Nothing Breaking, there is always another week with another problem..."

@ntovholeni1 said:

"At midday you'll be running another breaking news stage 4."

Loadshedding: Ramaphosa worried about Eskom, stage 4 to continue all week

Briefly News previously reported that President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed concerns regarding stage 4 loadshedding during an ANC press briefing in Soweto.

It seems it is not only regular South Africans who are worried about recent power outages and issues facing Eskom, but the president also struggles to sleep at night due to electricity concerns.

"If there is anything that keeps me awake at night, it is Eskom and electricity generation," said Ramaphosa.

Ramaphosa said that the Eskom issues are not easy to solve and therefore he can not commit to a timeframe by when there will be no need for loadshedding, News24 reports.

Source: Briefly.co.za