South African social media users are now turning their focus to a social media post shared by Daniel Marven about a stylish Mercedes Benz car

The frequent social media user uploaded a snap of a Mercedes Benz GLE AMG vehicle and seems to be thrilled by its elegant looks

Many social media users are also sharing their comments on the post but some are still hooked on the BMW SUV models

South Africans are once again thrilled by a new Mercedes Benz GLE AMG SUV vehicle and many are sharing their thoughts on the stylish car. As posted by Daniel Marven on social media, the account holder is also inspired by the car which costs R2,8 million.

The German-based carmaker continues to unveil beautiful cars and this one comes with striking exterior features, such as the signature AMG front of air grille. The dominant bonnet has its wide contoured powerdomes indicating the power within.

The luxury car manufacturer also has a GLE 4-Matic+ Coupe. The big beast has a massive engine that comes in V8 and is turbo charged. Briefly News looks at the reactions from many social media users in Mzansi. Marven headed to Twitter to praise the car. He wrote:

“Yeeeerrrrrr.”

South African car lovers are inspired by the new Mercedes Benz GLE AMG SUV vehicle. Image: @DanielMarven/Twitter

Source: Twitter

The post reads:

@TshepoSebola96 said:

“The wheels though.”

@Pokwana_SA said:

“Always and forever.”

@Princes7106 said:

“You know I love this car Daniel, I love it with all of me.”

@Teboho_Mota said:

“Used to love this car with all my heart, until I drove an X6.”

@Ti20Zo said:

“Copycat, the X6 came with this shape they then copied it for this Merc, it looks nice but Mercedes burns.”

