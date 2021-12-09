Limpho Hani, the widow of Chris Hani, says that her late husband's murderer, Janusz Walus, should not be granted bail

Hani says that Walus is unremorseful and that is why all his previous attempts at applying for parole have failed

Walus claims that he is reformed and rehabilitated due to his Catholic beliefs, which led him to reject apartheid's policies

JOHANNESBURG - Limpho Hani, the widow of anti-apartheid activist Chris Hani, says that Janusz Walus does not display remorse for killing her late husband in 1993 and should not be granted parole.

Hani submitted an affidavit to the Constitutional Court in connection with Walus' parole hearing, wherein she wrote that the murder of her late husband caused a setback in South Africa's transition to democracy.

Alex Mashilo, a spokesperson for the South African Communist Party (SACP), said that the Hani family and the party, whom Chris Hani was the leader of, have submitted documents opposing Walus' parole application, TimesLIVE reports.

What Limpho Hani wrote in her affidavit

Hani stated in her affidavit that she believes that Walus intended to cause political turmoil by murdering her late husband and that it was not merely a personal attack. She added that Ronald Lamola was correct to not grant parole when Janusz applied last year.

In his parole application, Walus claims that he has been reformed during his time in prison and is completely rehabilitated. According to IOL, Walus credits his Catholic belief for changing his ways and alleges that he has made attempts to express his remorse to Hani's widow on numerous occasions.

Hani, however, refutes this and says that Walus is "unremorseful." She believes that the Truth and Reconciliation Commission was correct in not granting him amnesty and that those who rejected his previous three parole bids acted justly.

Reactions to Limpho Hani's affidavit

Janusz Walus apologises for Chris Hani murder

Previously, Briefly News reported that Janusz Walus, who murdered Chris Hani in 1993, has applied to the Constitutional Court to grant him parole after serving almost 30 years of his life sentence.

In his application documents, Walus claims that he has been reformed by his nearly three decades in prison. He says he is more religious now, particularly in keeping with his Catholic upbringing, and that he has rejected apartheid ideologies that fuelled his crime.

Walus' previous parole application in March 2020 was denied by Ronald Lamola, the Minister of Justice and Correctional Services. This was his third unsuccessful attempt at being released on parole.

Source: Briefly.co.za