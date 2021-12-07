The EFF's Julius Malema says he is not compelled to support his friend, Mzwandile Masina's political career just because they are mates

The EFF supported the DA in the mayoral election, which caused Masina (from the ANC) to lose his bid for a second term in office

South Africans saw Malema's statement as devious and think that he should support his friends' political careers

EKURHULENI - Julius Malema has said that he does not feel obligated to support his friends when they run for political office, such as the ANC's Mzwandile Masina, who ran for a second-time mayor in Ekurhulen. However, he lost to the DA's candidate, Tania Campbell.

Malema argues that politics and friendship should not be mixed and that neither he nor Masina feels the need to support one another in their political careers. He added that he hopes Masina understands this.

Sowetan Live reports that it is not Masina asking questions about Malema's loyalty, but rather people on social media who do not have a personal relationship with either of them.

Where Malema and Masina stand now

According to TimesLIVE, Floyd Shivambu, the deputy president of the EFF, gave the party's councillors instructions to support DA candidates in the mayoral elections, which led to Tania Campbell being elected Mayor of Ekurhuleni.

Malema publicly congratulated Campbell on her win and sent her his best wishes for her term in office. He also sent his condolences to Masina and urged him to remain strong.

“I do not work on friendship. These comrades, many of them are my friends, but if we come to political issues where we do not find each other, I am going to disagree because it is not friendship. It is political and has to be political all the time," Malema said.

Reactions to Malema and Masina

@inkingayodwa said:

"Next you will hear: EFF has no obligation to put South Africans first."

@MrsGonzales20 asked:

"No honour among... what?"

@MusaXab believes:

"@Julius_S_Malema is the biggest political chameleon. You can't trust Malema!"

@SabeloComputer shared:

"Yes ANC or EFF was not formed over such friendship the ANC had a obligation to save Ekurhuleni but they chose not to."

