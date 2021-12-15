The Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) will continue operating its license centres during the holidays

This is to allow motorists to renew their cards before the end of the grace period in March 2022

Motorists can access licensing centres at Waterfall Office Park in Midrand and Eco-Origins Park in Centurion

RTMC spokesperson Simon Zwane said road users should remember to pre-book their appointment beforehand

JOHANNESBURG - Road users are advised that driving licence centres will continue to operate during South Africa's busy festive season. This will see those who need to renew their driving licences able to do so by accessing the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC)'s services.

The corporation operates two licensing centres at Waterfall Office Park and Eco-Origins Park in Midrand and Centurion, respectively. Motorists will have the opportunity to access the centres between 7 am to 9 pm from Monday through to Sunday.

Motorists are invited to renew their driving licenses before the deadline for renewals. Image: @TrafficRTMC

Source: Twitter

RTMC spokesperson Simon Zwane told Briefly News that drivers whose licences expired between March last year and August this year should take urgent steps to renew their cards by or before the end of the grace period in March next year.

"The licensing centres have bought relief to thousands of drivers seeking to renew their licence cards or to obtain temporary licences. A total of nearly 27 000 licences have been issued by the two centres since October this year," Zwane said.

"The services have been expanded to include applications for Professional Driving Permits. Road users are also reminded to pre-book their appointment beforehand," Zwane added.

"RTMC is breaking new ground by operating over the holidays, weekend, with the centres are open to all people on appointment. But we are anticipate that some will postpone renewing their driving licence cards until the last moment."

Law enforcement crackdown in full swing

Meanwhile, 447 cars have been impounded on South African roads since the start of the festive season, with over 43 000 traffic fines issued during this time.

It follows the launch of a joint operation between RTMC and other traffic enforcement authorities, including the National Traffic Police, who commenced their festive season roadblocks across all nine provinces on 1 December.

"So far, 107 roadblocks have been held all across the country, resulting in at least 43 800 traffic fines, 447 vehicle discontinuations, 493 vehicles impoundments and 560 arrests for various offences," added Zwane.

Fikile Mbalula says e-Tolls will be scrapped but locals still have to pay

In other news, Briefly News previously reported that Minister of Transport Fikile Mbalula said the decision on the continuation of e-tolls in Gauteng has already been taken by Cabinet but a formal announcement will be made in February 2022.

Mbalula says the Cabinet decided to scrap the e-tolling scheme, however the National Treasury halted the implementation of the decision.

“When we went to Cabinet, a decision was taken. When it was supposed to be implemented to scrap the e-tolls, Treasury said ‘No, wait’,” said Mbalula.

Source: Briefly.co.za