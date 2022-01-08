“It Does Not Come From EFF”: Luvuyo Godla Denies He Is Paid to Help Zandile Mafe

Luvuyo Godla has been accused of receiving payment from the Economic Freedom Fighters to represent the Parliament fire suspect

Godla denies these rumours and says that he believes that Mafe is an innocent man who is being framed

Mafe's lawyer said that he believes South Africa is giving the case too much attention and that there are more important issues to focus on

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

CAPE TOWN - Zandile Mafe's lawyer, Luvuyo Godla, has been accused of receiving payment from the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) to represent the Parliament fire suspect. Godla denies these rumours.

“It does not have anything to do with EFF and it does not come from EFF,” Godla said.

Godla Godla said that he believes South Africa is giving the case too much attention and that there are more important issues to focus on, such as TimesLIVE reports.

Luvuyo Godla denies that he is linked to the EFF. Image: RODGER BOSCH/AFP via Getty Images and Twitter/@NalaThokozane

Source: Getty Images

Hawks claim Zandile Mafe confessed to starting the Parliament fire

According to IOL, an anonymous Hawks source confirmed that Mafe has admitted to starting the Parliament fire. Hawks has informed Zamile Matiwane, who is Mafe's brother, that he started the blaze.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Matiwane said that he does not think the confession took place and wants to see concrete evidence before believing that his brother started a fire at a national key point.

However, Godla believes that it was a coerced confession, which any court does not acknowledge. Mafe's lawyer is surprised that he has not received a charge sheet but says that that could be proof that his client is innocent.

SA reacts to Parliament fire report, thanks CT mayor

In earlier news about this case, Briefly News recently reported that the City of Cape Town's Fire Department has released a report following the fire at the Houses of Parliament in Cape Town. Geordin Hill-Lewis, the Mayor of Cape Town, said that the report strived to be as transparent and objective as possible.

The report, which has been submitted to the Speaker of Parliament for comment, states that it is not extensive but rather consists of observations by those firefighters who help to extinguish the blaze.

The City is limited in the extent to which it can impose fire safety regulations on Parliament as it is a national key point and therefore does not fall under their direct jurisdiction.

Source: Briefly News