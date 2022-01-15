Parliament Arson Accused Says He Was Threatened With Death Sentence

Zandile Christmas Mafe has alleged that a white police officer had threatened him with the death penalty

He submitted an affidavit to the court that alleges that he was forced to cooperate with the authorities

Judge John Hlope adjourned proceeding until next Saturday where Mafe's legal team would appeal the decision to send him to Valkenberg Psychiatric Hospital for observation

CAPE TOWN - Zandile Christmas Mafe has revealed in an submitted to Western Cape judge president John Hlophe that he was threatened with the death sentence.

He alleges that he was arrested on the street while sleeping and violently manhandled.

Zandile proceeds to say that he was taken to an unknown police station where an unknown white officer threatened him with the death sentence if he did not cooperate.

The 49-year-old said the officer also promised to release him but according to the accused this did not happen and he has been in custody for two weeks according to TimesLIVE.

Hlophe adjourned the proceedings until next Saturday where Mafe's legal defence team will attempt to prevent the court from sending their client to Valkenberg Psychiatric Hospital for observation.

Mafe was not in court and will remain at Valkenberg until further notice.

IOL reported that Mafe is being charged with two counts of arson, one of terrorism and one of housebreaking with intent to steal and theft and others.

