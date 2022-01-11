The state asked for Zandile Mafe to be sent for 30 days of observation at a mental institution following his schizophrenia diagnosis

CAPE TOWN - During his court appearance today (11 January), the state asked for Zandile Mafe to be sent for 30 days of observation at a mental institution. While Mafe is there, professionals will ascertain if he is capable of standing trial.

Advocate Dali Mpofu, Mafe's senior counsel, said that his client would go on a hunger strike if he is denied bail, because he believes he should not remain in state and police custody. Mpofu added that Mafe will proceed with the hunger strike in spite of whatever consequences might arise as a result.

TimesLIVE reports that Mafe communicated to Mpofu that he feels there is a disconnect between the government failing to feed him before his arrest and the meals he is served in custody. Mafe refuses to accept meals from the government under the current circumstances and would rather be free than fed.

Mafe's mental health and plans for future court dates

Following Mafe's recent schizophrenia diagnosis, a district surgeon has advised the state to send him to a mental institution for observation. The facility which was recommended is Valkenburg Psychiatric Hospital, according to EWN.

Mpofu and the rest of Mafe's counsel countered this recommendation by saying that their client should be given a chance to have a proper bail hearing instead of being sent away for 30 days, thereby delaying the trial.

Mafe's legal team expressed their belief that he is fit to stand trial and should have that opportunity as soon as possible so that he can be released from custody, where he allegedly has been traumatised and targeted.

Reactions to Mafe threatening a hunger strike

@MargaretDinga remarked:

"Let him go ahead. We have our own problems."

@XNdimba believes:

"30 days under mental observation? He’s going to break and tell them he was kidding."

@JabulaniJohn11 asked:

"Dali Mpofu, now that you want Zandile Mafe out of jail, are you going to offer him a place to stay or does he go back to the street?"

@patricksprayzee shared:

"Wait until all the evidence is layed out in court, I know this doesn't make sense but reality is stranger than fiction."

@mongezisomaza said:

"A political prisoner of note."

Dali Mpofu takes over from Luvuyo Godla as Zandile Mafe's attorney, Parliament fire suspect in court

In earlier news about this case, Briefly News reported that on 11 January Zandile Mafe appeared in the Cape Town Magistrate's Court for the second time in connection with the Parliament fire. He is charged with arson, housebreaking and theft.

Luvuyo Godla represented Mafe in his previous court appearance, but now Advocate Dali Mpofu is his senior counsel. Mpofu formerly held the position of national chairperson of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF).

The first revelation of the proceedings today occurred when Mpofu told the court that his client had been assessed by a psychiatrist and diagnosed with schizophrenia.

Source: Briefly News