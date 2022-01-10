Zandile Christmas Mafe's family says they are aware of the news circulating that the alleged arsonist received spy training

Reports state that the Hawks have paid Mafe's hometown in Mahikeng a visit to verify his identity

Social media users still believing the wrong person is being charged for setting the National Assembly on fire

CAPE TOWN - The mystery behind the alleged Parliament building arsonist Zandile Christmas Mafe continues and many people on social media have begun to speculate about the true identity of the accused.

Mafe was apprehended by police on Sunday, 2 January inside the National Assembly building that was set alight.

Mafe had his first court appearance for a bail hearing last week, however, the hearing was postponed because the National Prosecuting Authority needed more time to investigate.

On various social media platforms, some people have begun to raise suspicions on whether or not Mafe is homeless. Some people have alleged that Mafe received special military training in Russia, however, the Mafe family says those claims are untrue, according to SABC News.

The Mafe family spokesperson, Zamile Matiwane, says they might launch legal proceedings against the individuals who made these claims about Mafe.

The family also plans to take legal action against publications such as the Daily Maverick that wrote about Mafe's alleged spy training.

“Daily Maverick has written in the newspaper because as a family we are not aware of any military training Zandile undertook,” said Matiwane.

Mafe is said to have been born and raised in Mahikeng in the North West and relocated to Cape Town a few years ago.

The Hawks have also visited Mahikeng to verify Mafe's identity and ensure that he is not Chief Herbert Ramu a former special operative with extensive training in explosives, according to SAFM.

In relation to Mafe being homeless, Mafe's lawyer Luvuyo Godla has gone on the record and stated that Mafe lives in Khayelitsha Site B and is therefore not homeless, reports TimesLIVE.

Mafe's bail hearing is expected to resume on Tuesday, 11 January.

South Africans want to know more about the Mafe identity investigation

Social media users want to know what the Hawks have found out about Mafe following their investigation in his hometown. Some people are still convinced that the police have arrested the wrong man and want to see the CCTV footage.

Here are some comments:

@Solly59758094 said:

"We want to know where is the CCTV footage showing that he is one fire Parliament where were securities when he entered to building and start stop accusing an innocent man."

@diggiebongz said:

"So when they ran his fingerprints against home affairs data the results came back identifying him as who? Mafe or Herbert?"

@BlackSAMbrand said:

"State security is in shambles, they can't even investigate a simple thing that started the fire, now they're smearing an innocent man with a false identity, Oh my beloved country, where are we going as a country"

Zandile Christmas Mafe's family and neighbours say he was a shy and quiet person

Briefly News previously reported that the family of Zandile Christmas Mafe say their family member is innocent of the crimes he is being accused of and the family is committed to proving that he did not start the Parliament fire.

Mafe was arrested shortly after the blaze at Parliament broke out and authorities say he was found in the precinct. He is now facing charges related to housebreaking, arson and theft, amongst others.

Mafe, who originally hails from Mahikeng in the North West, relocated to the city of Cape Town in 2004. According to SABC News, since his move to the Mother City, Mafe's source of income came from odd jobs.

