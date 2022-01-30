ANC NEC Told That Luthuli House Must Tighten Its Belt and Retrench Employees

The ANC's NEC has been told that it must consider retrenching staff in order to ease the financial strain the party is under

There is a massive problem of a large staff complement and a significant amount of "ghost workers"

The NEC said that retrenching staff would not solve the immediate financial problems the ruling party faces

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

JOHANNESBURG - Luthuli House is buckling under the weight of its massive wage bill needed to support the large staff employed by the ANC. As a result, the NEC has been told that it must retrench staff.

There is also a massive problem of "ghost workers" drawing salaries adding to the ruling party's financial troubles.

The ANC NEC has been told that retrenchment might be needed to ease the ruling party's financial woes. Photo credit: @Gift Ngqondi, @DestinyConnect

Source: Facebook

TimesLIVE reported that the party is effectively broke and can't pay its workers and is mired in an ever-increasing tax and provident fund debt as a result.

ANC staff have downed tools in a stay away until their salaries are paid. Earlier, EWN reported that the ANC is seriously concerned about the impact of the staff stay away and its impact on upcoming regional and provincial conferences.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

The ANC confirmed that retrenchment was discussed but ultimately it would not solve the immediate financial challenges faced by the ruling party.

20% Increase for domestic workers' pay, Government urges families to adhere

Earlier, Briefly News reported that the Labour Department announced that an increase in domestic worker salaries would come into effect in March. Their new minimum wage will be R23 per hour.

An estimated 900 000 people work as domestic workers in South Africa while the industry is recovering from a dip experienced during the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to eNCA, the new minimum wage for domestic workers represents a 20% increase from their current wage guidelines. Therefore, if employees adhere to the new minimum wage, then domestic workers should earn about R3 700 per month.

"Strategic setback": ANC vows to regain lost municipalities

ANC Gauteng chair David Makhura has dismissed the ANC's recent poor performance in the local government elections in Gauteng. He labelled it a "temporary" and "Strategic" setback.

He told hundreds of newly elected councillors at the party's first assembly in Johannesburg that the ANC will regain lost ground and improve upon its service delivery.

Source: Briefly News