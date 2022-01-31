Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula led several raids in Gauteng to recover stolen Prasa infrastructure from scrap metal dealers

Mbalula emphasised that the justice system ought to play a key role in ensuring that offenders are bought to book

South Africans headed to social media to react to Mbalula's latest comments, with many citing he was all talk and no action

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

JOHANNESBURG - Minister of Transport Fikile Mbalula emphasised that stiffer measures should be enforced to deal with scrap metal dealers in Gauteng.

He made the comments at the site of several raids amid a joint search-and-seizure operation between law enforcement and the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) in the province on Thursday, citing drastic steps would need to be taken to "close the tap at the source."

Fikile Mbalula reserved some choice words for scrap metal dealers. Image: @MbalulaFikile

Source: Twitter

News24 reported that tons of copper were recovered, spurring Mbalula to stress that laws must be tightened to clamp down on scrap dealers. He warned that while the element of surprise was vital to catch those who are a party to the illicit business, a strong message needed to be sent.

"[What we see here] is economic sabotage. The book must be thrown at those enabling this criminality by closing down their businesses. The courts need to dole out penalties that will serve as a deterrent for stolen scrap metal trading," said Mbalula.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

"The raids form part of a multi-faceted strategy to deal a decisive blow to the unrelenting criminality that paralyses our railway environment. We won't rest until we have done away with this criminal enterprise that aids theft and vandalism of public assets," Mbalula said.

"This is one of many initiatives Prasa has embarked on ensuring the recovery of stolen infrastructure and curtailing these syndicates from profiting from the destruction of public infrastructure."

Prasa has suffered severe loss of critical infrastructure, including theft of electricity cables, signals, and overhead lines. Mbalula said most of the losses occurred during Level 5 lockdown in 2020, adding that Prasa employees are responsible for some of the theft, the Jacaranda FM website reported.

"This criminality is not against Prasa but South Africans as a whole. It disrupts the movement of commuters, goods and costs the South African economy," added Mbalula.

Locals lament lack of action

Vocal South Africans took to social media to react to the earlier raids. Locals slammed Mbalula, accusing the minister of being "all talk and no action". Briefly News takes at some of the loudest reactions below.

@Jill Warner wrote:

"What a joke! Talk talk talk but do nothing! You should have woken up years ago."

@Wonder Seema said:

"Are you threatening them, not taking any action Mr Fix it all? It's like you enjoying this economical damage."

@Annelize Van Wyk added:

"There is a law that deals with it! Just apply it properly - The Second Hand Goods Act 6 of 2009."

Source: Briefly News