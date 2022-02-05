Bus Driver Traps 86 Passengers on Flooded Road, Allegedly Ignored Warning Signs

An Intercape bus became stranded after a bus driver allegedly ignored several warning signs on the R30 that the road was closed

The 86 passengers, including children, were later rescued by authorities and transported to their destination on another bus provided by the company

Several other vehicles were also stranded on the flooded stretch of road; the bus driver is facing charges of reckless and negligent driving

FREE STATE - A bus driver allegedly ignored warning signs that cautioned drivers about a flooded stretch of road.

The Intercape bus ended up stranded on a flooded road, trapping 86 passengers including children on board.

86 passengers were stranded when the bus driver got stuck on a flooded stretch of road. Photo credit: @Abramjee

Source: Twitter

News24 reported that the bus got stuck near Allanridge in the Free State at around 03:00 on Saturday.

Captain Stephen Thakeng, the Free State police spokesperson, reported that everyone was rescued safely with zero fatalities.

Road signs along the R30 had warned that the road had been closed according to The South African.

Besides the bus, three other vehicles became trapped on the flooded stretch of road, a Range Rover, a truck and a sedan.

The 86 passengers were loaded onto another bus provided by the company and taken to their destination.

The driver of the stranded bus is facing charges of reckless and negligent driving.

