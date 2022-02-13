Covid19: Hospitalisations dwindle and new cases drop across the country

Gauteng is still leading in Covid19 cases but the figures are showing a decline in new infections

Hospitalisations have also dropped significantly with fewer than 4 200 cases of people with Covid19

Gauteng was the only province to report over 500 new cases of Covid19 with 942 new Covid19 cases

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng continues to lead the country in new Covid19 infections with 38% of new cases being reported in the province with 942 new infections.

However, no other province has reported more than 500 cases in the last 24 hours.

Health Minister Joe Phaahla has revealed that the latest case cycle has fewer hospitalisations. Photo credit: GCIS/Flickr

Hospitalisations have also dwindled down to fewer than 4 200 cases. The national death toll has risen to 96 000 after nine more people succumbed to the virus according to EWN.

According to EWN, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has called on the waiver of intellectual property rights for Covid vaccines to allow greater production.

It is hoped that by 2024 South Africa would be able to manufacture and produce local Covid19 vaccines.

WHO head Dr Tedros Ghebreyesus believes that South Africa could become a leader in the vaccination industry.

Health minister Joe Phaahla has said that Covid19 measures will stay in place after the state of disaster is lifted according to the Sunday Times.

Earlier, Briefly News reported that Health Minister Joe Phaahla has revealed that the majority of patients who are hospitalised with Covid19 are unvaccinated.

He urged South Africans to get the jab; over 30 million vaccines have been administered.

The vaccine offers protection from serious symptoms that normally result in hospitalisation and can in some cases lead to death according to EWN.

The latest number of infections shows an impressive recovery rate of 96% with 221 new deaths and 2 782 new cases of the virus.

3 473 120 people have successfully recovered after contracting the virus and the number of active cases stands at 3 618 853.

Covid19: J&J has millions of vaccine doses, halts production at Dutch plant

In similar news, Johnson and Johnson (J&J) decided to temporarily close their Covid-19 vaccine production plant in Leiden as they believe that the millions of doses they have in stock is enough for the time being.

J&J will resume production in a few months, but the manufacturer has not yet shared the exact date. While the regular Covid-19 vaccine production is on pause, J&J has been developing a new vaccine that offers protection against a different virus.

“We continue to fulfil our contractual obligations in relation to the COVAX Facility and the African Union,” J&J said.

