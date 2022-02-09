Covid19: J&J Has Millions of Vaccine Doses, Halts Production at Dutch Plant

Johnson and Johnson decided to temporarily close their Covid-19 vaccine production plant in Leiden

LEIDEN - Johnson and Johnson (J&J) decided to temporarily close their Covid-19 vaccine production plant in Leiden as they believe that the millions of doses they have in stock is enough for the time being.

J&J will resume production in a few months, but the manufacturer has not yet shared the exact date. While the regular Covid-19 vaccine production is on pause, J&J has been developing a new vaccine that offers protection against a different virus.

“We continue to fulfill our contractual obligations in relation to the COVAX Facility and the African Union,” J&J said.

Consequences of the plant shutting down

According to the New York Times, developing countries prefer to administer the J&J vaccine, because it only requires a single dose. However, the current halt on production could decrease the stockpile by 100 million doses.

J&J did not publicly announce the decision to pause production, thereby catching leaders of developing countries off-guard. The African Union, for example, first learned about it from news reports and not J&J themselves.

The Leiden plant is not the only Covid-19 vaccine production facility, but many of the others are awaiting regulatory approval to allow them to distribute what they manufacture, SABC News reports.

Reactions to halt in vaccine production

@mo4lo asked:

"During a pandemic?"

@ClarenceBaloyi believes:

"Probably to create a shortage then drive up demand again."

@Lushi1976 remarked:

"Too many side effects."

@Lebooo__ said:

"Amongst other things, I'll always be mad that this pandemic made me defend pharmaceutical companies."

@DaveLamula shared:

"Something fishy here."

