Covid19: South Africa Faces 5th Wave of Pandemic As Winter Nears

Health Minister Joe Phaahla warned South Africans that a fifth wave of Covid19 might hit the country

He revealed this during a press briefing in which he said that the country was exiting its fourth wave of the pandemic

The number of Covid19 infections have slowed down and "plateaued" since the end of the holidays

JOHANNESBURG - Health Minister Joe Phaahla warned South Africa that winter will not only bring colder weather but also yeat another wave of Covid-19.

Phaahla held a press briefing on Friday to reveal the government's latest response to the pandemic.

Health Minister Joe Phaahla warned that a fifth wave of Covid19 is likely to hit South Africa in winter. Photo credit: GCIS/Flickr

The minister reported that South Africa had reached the end of the fourth wave of Covid-19, however, he warned that a fifth wave was likely to hit the country in winter.

The number of new infections has slowed down and according to News24 the pattern of infections now resembles a plateau.

Phaahla is optimistic that once things settle down after the holidays and people move around the country less, the number of infections will stabilise further.

Last year, IOL reported that a fifth wave would hit the country but at the time it was believed that it would be less severe.

