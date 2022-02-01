South Africa's Cabinet has implemented new Covid-19 changes, the most significant being in terms of self-isolation

People who have tested positive but have no symptoms do not have to self-isolate, the same applies to those who have been in contact with people who have tested positive

If someone does test positive for Covid-19 and presents symptoms, they will only have to self-isolate for seven days

CAPE TOWN - The Cabinet announced changes to Covid-19 regulations. Under these new regulations, asymptomatic people who have tested positive for the coronavirus do not have to isolate.

However, if someone is showing symptoms of Covid-19 and has tested positive, they are required to self-isolate for seven days instead of 10. If anyone was in contact with them they will only have to isolate if they test positive and present symptoms.

According to News24, Cabinet's decision to make these changes is based on increased immunity against Covid-19. It is estimated that at least 60% of South Africans have built up immunity to the coronavirus, with a possibility that immunity could be as high as 80%.

South Africa's Covid-19 status and vaccine mandates

At present, 46.5% of South African adults have received at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine and 28% are fully vaccinated, BusinessInsider reports. In the last 24 hours, 1 366 people have tested positive and 14 people died from Covid-19.

These new cases drive South Africa's total number of infections up to 3 598 288 and the Covid-19 death tally is 94 784 people. 29 784 202 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine have been administered to date.

The government are yet to announce the details of their proposed vaccine mandate, which may make it compulsory for people to be vaccinated to access certain venues and facilities. However, more countries are instituting mandates stating that only vaccinated people will be able to enter public places.

South Africans react to new Covid-19 regulations

Michelle Sauvage Ashford asked:

"Can we get rid of the masks please?"

Richard Billz remarked:

"Oh my goodness."

Jacqueline Damiani shared:

"Same in most countries in the West now - we have to move on."

Andrew Walker asked:

"If you don't have symptoms, how would you test positive? Why would you be tested?"

SA wants Covid19 regulations to end, kids are going back to school full time

In other news about Covid-19, Briefly News previously reported that for the first time since the implementation of the Covid19 regulations in March 2020, South African school children will be attending school on a full-time basis once again.

This comes after the Department of Basic Education made the decision to abandon the rotational timetable, which meant the pupils attended in-person classes for only 10 days a month.

Cabinet came to this decision on Monday night, 31 January and in the statement issued by the Office of the Presidency, schools are set to resume on a full-time schedule on Tuesday, 1 February.

