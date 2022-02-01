South African school pupils will now be returning to school on a daily basis after Cabinet made a decision to abandon the rotational timetable

The decision was made on Monday night, 31 January and will be effective from Tuesday, 1 February for primary, secondary and special needs schools

South Africans think it's time to allow sports fans to watch their favourite teams live at stadiums since kids are no longer required to social distance at schools

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

JOHANNESBURG - For the first time since the implementation of the Covid19 regulations in March 2020, South African school children will be attending school on a full-time basis once again.

This comes after the Department of Basic Education made the decision to abandon the rotational timetable, which meant the pupils attended in-person classes for only 10 days a month.

School children will longer be required to social distance in class. Image: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Cabinet came to this decision on Monday night, 31 January and in the statement issued by the Office of the Presidency, schools are set to resume on a full-time schedule on Tuesday, 1 February, according to News24.

This regulation will apply to primary schools, special needs schools as well as high schools. Social distancing regulation of one metre at schools will also fall away.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

The presidency noted that the decision to reopen schools fully came after a special meeting was held with the National Coronavirus Command Council and the President’s Co-ordinating Council, according to TimesLIVE.

South Africans raise concerns about the change in regulations

Social media users are wondering why the government is letting go of Covid19 regulations at schools. Some people have also questioned why they are still not allowed to watch sports at stadiums while schools have no social distancing.

Others think it is time for all Covid19 regulations to fall away including the mask mandate.

Here are some of their comments:

@Goldfish_Jack said:

"So, children can all go to school and hug each other. But we can't go and watch sports? Can anyone explain these decisions?"

@CritiqueAfrika said:

"Nahhhhhh, it's a cut and paste from the US and UK position as dustbins to the West. It was never based on sciences from day 1 - just a profit-driven scheme by evil capitalism."

@DanielL50558375 said:

"Now they need to lift all other Covid restrictions as there isn’t anything left for them to steal."

@Af_Ra_Kan said:

"This was a scam so they could find ways to loot Covid funds for 'cleaning schools' & other 'sanitising opportunities'. Children lost valuable education time for a politicised pandemic and profits."

@SbuNkos22287467 said:

"But fans are not allowed to go to stadiums..."

@LCHFHealthCoach said:

"You forgot to remove the requirement for children to wear a mask. Unscientific and harmful to their development."

@angie43639902 said:

"Church leaders should allow ALL congregants to attend as long as wearing of face mask is compulsory. If the sector I work in exposes me to selective non-pharmaceutical intervention, why can't I be exposed to the same risks in other pubic spaces Thinking face @OfficialSACC @HealthZA"

Laerskool Theresapark doubles down on decision to dump Afrikaans

In other education news, Briefly News previously reported that Laerskool Theresapark located in Pretoria has announced that the school governing body (SGB) has taken the decision to terminate Afrikaans as a subject at the school.

SGB chairperson, Mogomotsi Tlhoaele, said that the decision to end the dual-medium system was informed by financial motivations and is not racially motivated.

He said that the teaching of Afrikaans was no longer "working" for the school and in order to make the school more attractive to the changing demographics in the area, Afrikaans has been dropped as a subject.

Source: Briefly News