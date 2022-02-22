The tragic murders of two young boys from the Mothutlung community in the North West have left the community reeling

The boys were picked up by their uncle on Wednesday, 16 February for an excursion to the shops to buy food

Community members found out where the uncle dumped the boys' bodies after they interrogated and assaulted him

MOTHURLUNG - The deaths of two young children who were cousins at the hands of their uncle have left the community members of Mothutlung in the North West province completely baffled.

The boys, aged four and six, were at their home on Wednesday, 16 February when their uncle picked them up under the guise of taking them to the shops to purchase food, however, they never returned.

Community members of Mothutlung in the North West are still in disbelief following the murders of two boys at the hands of their uncle. Image: Marco Longari

Source: Getty Images

The boys' mothers went to the police in the early hours of Thursday morning to report their sons missing. According to Algoa FM, a search for the boys ensued and the uncle was located by community members.

Colonel Adéle Myburgh says the 31-year-old uncle was then interrogated by residents and he eventually confessed the whereabouts of the boys. He led members of the community to bushes near a church, there they found boys with their throats slit.

Angered by the scene, community members took the law into their own hands and killed the uncle by setting him on fire.

Uncle seemed like a loving man

According to News24, community members were surprised that such a horrific murder had taken place in their peaceful township. Residents were even more perplexed because the uncle was said to have seemed like a loving man.

They said the uncle would often take the kids to the shops and nothing seemed amiss when he called them to go buy food on that fateful day.

"They trusted their uncle because he always did that," said 69-year-old James Serepha.

Serepha explains that the uncle was killed by the community because they did not want him to be let back into the streets after his arrest. He says the uncle's mob justice killing will also serve as a warning to other criminals that the community will not tolerate such acts.

Serepha added that the young children who would often play with the boys were also left shaken by the deaths of their playmates.

The South African Police Service in the North West is now investigating three cases of murder.

