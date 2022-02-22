A farmer from Limpopo, Mark Scott-Crossley, stands accused of attempting to murder a farmworker, Silence Mabunda

Scott-Crossley, who allegedly also broke Mabunda's cellphone, was rebuked in court for using foul language

Despite pleading otherwise, many South Africans expressed on social media that they believe Scott-Crossley is guilty

POLOKWANE - Mark Scott-Crossley, an ex-convict and farmer, appeared in the Lenyenye Magistrate's Court in Limpopo for malicious damage to property and attempted murder and was rebuked by the magistrate for using foul language.

Scott-Crossley allegedly knocked Silence Mabunda, a local farmworker, down and damaged his cellphone in 2016. Apparently, Mabunda and Scott-Crossley had been engaged in a racial altercation before the incident.

According to The Sowetan, while the accused was trying to explain that he was not physically strong enough to knock Mabunda down, he said it would have been "bloody impossible," which caused the magistrate to rebuke him for using foul language in court.

Scott-Crossley's court appearance

Scott-Crossley, who pleaded not guilty on all charges, was asked to leave the courtroom if he felt overwhelmed. He apologised to the magistrate but continued to be reluctant to cooperate in answering questions.

"Wait for me to speak, let's respect the court. We don't use any foul language, it is unacceptable. If you are angry, ask the court to adjourn so you can cool down," the magistrate said.

Karl van Tonder, Scott-Crossley's attorney, said that he would call more witnesses to testify at the accused's next court appearance. He believes that there are many versions of the incident that different people have recorded.

Reactions to Scott-Crossley's trial

@KUBANE remarked:

"Once a murderer, always a murderer."

@jeffscottdel said:

"This guy has had a chequered career to put it mildly!"

@tshepo87 believes:

"Mark Scott-Crossley killed an innocent black man by feeding him to lions. He’s an unrepentant racist."

@AmuFloyd shared:

"This Mark Scott-Crossley guy is a problem. In 2007 the SCA overturned his 2005 murder conviction after it was said he threw Nelson Chisale into a lion enclosure. Now he's on trial for allegedly trying to kill a farm worker by running over him with his car."

@RidgwayElaine said:

"The truth will come out."

