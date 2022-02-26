The Limpopo province has granted permission to a Chinese backed company to begin building a R150 billion coal-fired power plant

The proposed powerplant would produce 4 600 megawatts and include a coking facility and ferroalloy and steel plants

However, there are concerns over the proposed powerplant's emissions, its impact on nearby ancestral graves and the local environment

POLOKWANE - The Limpopo province has given a Chinese-backed operation the go-ahead to spend over $10 billion (R150bn) on a coal-fired power plant with a generation capacity of 4 600 megawatts.

The permission was granted on Wednesday was granted as part of the Musina-Makhado Special Economic Zone. A number of Chinese companies have promised to invest in the project.

The Limpopo province has given a Chinese-backed company the green light to build a R150bn powerplant. Photo credit: Ulrich Baumgarten

Source: Getty Images

However, the proposed power plant has not been factored into the country's planned emission targets and may still meet resistance from the government.

Environment activists are concerned about the effect of the powerplant on thousands of nearby Boabab which take centuries to grow.

The Limpopo province has said that it understands the project might have an impact on ancestral graves, air pollution and the local environment according to News24.

Moneyweb reported that the planned powerplant would also include a coking facility and ferroalloy and steel plants.

