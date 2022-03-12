Operation Dudula has launched another two chapters, one in Benoni and one in Daveyton as the operation expands

The movement insists on the deportation of illegal immigrants and accuse them of dealing drugs and violent crimes

A major theme of the movement is unemployment and they accuse foreigners of stealing South African's jobs

JOHANNESBURG - Operation Dudula has mobilised again and has launched chapters in Benoni and Daveyton. A spokesperson for the organisation spoke to the media.

The movement has launched operations throughout the year and has focused a lot of its efforts in the Gauteng area.

Operation Dudula wants illegal immigrants to leave South Africa. Photo credit: @Galela15505225

Source: Twitter

The movement wants to preserve jobs for South Africans and demands that illegal foreigners must leave the country according to eNCA.

The spokesperson said that the government is not doing enough to combat the influx of illegal migrants.

Operation Dudula accuses foreigners of being responsible for drugs and violent crime as well as contributing towards unemployment.

The spokesperson said that the operation makes every effort to work within the confines of the law and invites the police to attend its events to help keep law and order.

Foreign nationals fear repeat of 2008 xenophobic attacks

News24 reported that foreign nationals living in Alexandria are worried that they might come under attack and see a repeat of the xenophobic violence that engulfed the area in 2008.

Clashes broke out between foreign nationals and locals who allegedly belong to the Alexandria chapter of Operation Dudula.

Foreign shop owners slam Ramaphosa for his absence as Dudula sweeps across Alex

Operation Dudula swept across Alexandra township in Johannesburg on Tuesday, where police kept a high presence after a stand-off between the movement's members and foreign shop owners less than 24 hours before.

TimesLIVE reported that some businesses located in and around the busy Pan Africa Mall closed shop as the group went in search of migrant employees and shop owners who did not possess valid documentation.

Members of the local community and several spaza shop owners expressed concerns for their safety, stock and money. A Bangladeshi national, Rumon Miah, was among the many who lamented losing out on business due to the influx of the Dudula ("push back") Movement members in the area.

Source: Briefly News