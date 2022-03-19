President Cyril Ramaphosa promised South Africans that the government would do everything in its power to reduce the cost of living

The war in Ukraine has caused fuel, energy and food prices to skyrocket placing a great deal of pressure on families and individuals

An increase in revenue collections has allowed the government to allocate R5.2 billion in tax relief

PRETORIA - President Cyril Ramaphosa has promised to help reduce the impact on consumers as the price for fuel, electricity and food skyrockets.

The war in Ukraine is a large contributing factor to the steep rise in the cost of living across the world. However, it is being acutely felt in South Africa as families struggle to make ends meet.

President Cyril Ramaphosa promised to help South Africans as the cost of living rises. Photo credit: Cyril Ramaphosa

Ramaphosa did not go into detail but vaguely said that the government would use all the levers at its disposal to reduce the impact on families and individuals.

He was able to promise some tax relief due to higher than expected revenue collection and proposed to use R5.2 billion to cushion the blow to South Africans according to SABC News.

Ramaphosa also said that the mineral resources and energy department would implement measures to calculate fuel increases and other regulations to reduce costs.

Despite calls to lift the national disaster act, Ramaphosa said that he would do so but would not do anything reckless.

The Citizen reported that Ramaphosa has appointed a committee to look into the effects of Russia war in Ukraine.

