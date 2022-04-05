President Cyril Ramaphosa announced on Monday night that the national state of disaster has officially ended

After spending 750 days in national lockdown, the president said that all precautionary measures have been successful

South Africans had mixed reactions to the news and took to social media to share their views on the end of the national state of disaster

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

PRETORIA - After more than two years, the national state of disaster has officially been lifted.

President Cyril Ramaphosa declared on Monday night that all the preventative measures to curb the Covid-19 pandemic were successful.

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that the national state of disaster has ended. Image: Thierry Monasse/Getty

Source: Getty Images

The president said that while the pandemic is over, some of the lockdown conditions are no longer needed, according to TimesLIVE.

“We must, however, remain cautious and ever vigilant. We have learnt that this virus is unpredictable and that the situation can change rapidly,” Ramaphosa said during his address.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

South Africans will still be required to wear masks indoors and restrictions on gatherings remain. Many citizens and politicians had mixed reactions to the end of the state of disaster.

The Economwhichic Freedom Fighters (EFF) took to Twitter to share its thoughts on the matter, that it called a long-drawn-out series of unscientific, irrational and inconsistent lockdown regulations.

“The pandemic has exposed an incompetent government which is committed to corruption, even in the face of death,” the release stated.

South Africans have their say on the national state of disaster

@JayDi1984 said:

"Was there really any disaster. Are we going to have an audit on how SA, Canada, Australia etc turned into dictatorships overnight? How money was misused. Big pharma ethics. Small business closures etc. I think the current admin has a lot to answer for. Including the media.”

@ChrisDebange shared:

“If anything is to go by one needs to dig deeper where Ramaphosa is involved. I wouldn't be surprised if there are changes that allow him to institute it without consulting the cabinet. Cyril is messed up.”

@MorenaTsheole posted:

“I really don't understand me too Emergency of Disaster is cancelled but we still wear a mask and 50% capacity still complies haaaai.”

@TiyaniBalloy commented:

“It was long overdue. This state of nation disaster should have ended early last year.”

Kon Mthuzi Mithi wrote:

“There is no disaster when it comes to Covid-19. Look now the world is at peace and Covid-19 scary news is no longer a priority. Soon they are going to start again and scare us. This is a true make-up situation and South Africa is on the lead.”

Mphahlele Pholoso Breeze posted:

“50% social gathering was it necessary ??? or it’s just been placed to disadvantage certain group of people ne. like churches this is not fair.”

Mpho MamaOnalesedi Kganya MaNdlovu added:

“It might be the end of the national state of disaster but not of covid and the wearing of musk so are we going to ever be free from covid and masks or is this our new norm cause soon we'll be hearing of new variant or wave what so I'm not ready personally and wat about vaccines, are we still expected to jab.”

South Africans will not be forced to take the Covid 19 jab, Deputy President David Mabuza says

Briefly News reported that Deputy President David Mabuza has reiterated that the Government will not make Covid-19 vaccines mandatory.

He was speaking during a National Assembly sitting and said that it was of the utmost importance for South Africans to take the jab.

Mabuza said that other regulations will remain in place and that Government is doing everything to prepare themselves for another wave, according to SowetanLIVE. He said that South Africans to vaccinate to reduce the number of cases, hospitalisations and deaths.

Source: Briefly News