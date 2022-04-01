Deputy President David Mabuza said that South Africans will not be forced into getting Covid-19 vaccines

Mabuza said that the government will only encourage the country to be vaccinated to protect themselves

The deputy president added that there will, however, be limiting restrictions for unvaccinated individuals

WESTERN CAPE - Deputy President, David Mabuza has reiterated that the Government will not make Covid-19 vaccines mandatory.

He was speaking during a National Assembly sitting and said that it was of the utmost importance for South Africans to take the jab.

Deputy President David Mabuza said that mandatory Covid-19, vaccines would be crossing a red line. Image: Sharon Seretlo/Getty

Mabuza said that other regulations will remain in place and that government is doing everything to prepare themselves for another wave, according to SowetanLIVE.

He said that South Africans to vaccinate to reduce the number of cases, hospitalisations and deaths.

Business Tech reported that the deputy president said the government plans to encourage residents to take the vaccine. Mabuza said that there will be various incentives for taking the jab and restrictions that will limit those who are unvaccinated.

South Africans weigh in on Mabuza’s comments

@Bongani22571516 commented:

“Yeah, not force them but marginalise them. Ay, this government.”

@Rito_Jay posted:

“This is just cheap talk. UJ is already forcing students to take a jab or be deregistered.”

@TULU96000608 said:

“Lol, you have a choice of hospital? Wow, you don't have confidence in hospitals here in SA.”

@Bluttoboy shared:

“But this could mean that government won't mandate the vaccine, however, the same government could enable employers and businesses to force people to vaccinate, my question to the DP would have been, is the government going to prohibit employers and businesses from vaccine mandates?”

@Gilliespy2 added:

“He will tell you what you want to hear, but life is yours and Covid-19 is real and it kills.”

President Cyril Ramaphosa announces easing of lockdown rules, wearing of masks outdoors not compulsory

Briefly News previously reported President Cyril Ramaphosa stated that wearing masks is no longer required outdoors during his address to the nation on Tuesday, March 22.

During the address, he said while the pandemic is not over, South Africans may see many parts of their lives returning to normal.

TimesLive reports that the changes come as the country prepares for the lifting of the state of disaster. Following an earlier meeting with the Presidential Coordinating Council it was decided several restrictions will be eased.

