Chief justice Raymond Zondo will ensure that the candidates who are being interviewed for the top spots in Constitutional Court will be treated with respect

Five candidates are being interviewed by Judicial Service Commission and their names will be given to President Cyril Ramaphosa

The candidates who are successful in the interviews will be offered two spots in Constitutional Court

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

JOHANNESBURG - Recently appointed chief justice Raymond Zondo will ensure that the candidates who are vying for the two spots in the Constitutional Court, do a good job should they be given the position.

Five candidates are undergoing Judicial Service Commission (JSC) interviews which began on Tuesday, 5 April.

Chief justice Raymond Zondo will interview five candidates for positions in the Constitutional Court. Image: Phill Magakoe/Getty

Source: Getty Images

After the interviews are conducted, the JSC will present President Cyril Ramaphosa will the names of all five interviewees according to News24.

Zondo that all the candidates will be treated with respect, however, this does not mean that the commission will not ask difficult questions or challenge the interviewees.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

The SowetanLIVE reported that the appointments of the two successful candidates will take the court a step closer to a set of 11 permanent judges.

South Africans react to the JSC interviews

@Wu_Msheke commented:

“While he’s in a seat he does not deserve? Comedy.”

@Me_MiniMe posted:

“No disrespect. Zondo’s lies were exposed. Their state capture conspiracy involving Zondo, and Lamola to appoint a specific Dustin Mlambo to the @ConCourtSA by @CyrilRamaphosa was laid bare. All with @StateCaptureCom theatrics in the background. Liars and plotters were exposed.”

@ShoziKonke shared:

“What does that suppose to mean members won’t be allowed to ask difficult and hard questions to the candidates? Let us wait and see.”

ATM responds to Zondo’s request for a 2 month state capture report extension

Briefly News also reported that Acting Chief Justice Raymond Zondo has requested that the Gauteng High Court grant him a two-month extension for the third part of the State Capture Report.

Vuyo Zungula, the leader of the African Transformation Movement (ATM), responded to Zondo's request by saying that it brings his competency and abilities into question. Zungala believes that the recent Judicial Service Commission (JSC) interviews of Chief Justice candidates could be an influencing factor in Zondo's request.

"You would remember that when the commission had sat, it had received timeous extensions in order for it to complete its work. Now that its work is completed, we see another trend of reports being delayed when it comes to being issues to the public," Zondo said.

Source: Briefly News