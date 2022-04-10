Greyhound Under Pressure to Reemploy 700 Workers Who Were Let Go Last Year

Greyhound Coach Lines is under pressure to rehire 700 workers who were fired when the company was forced to close last year

The Democratised Transport Logistics and Allied Workers’ Union (DETAWU) is putting pressure on the bus service to rehire the workers

The company will begin operations again from 13 April 2022 and gradually increase its operations in a number of phases

PRETORIA - The Democratised Transport Logistics and Allied Workers’ Union (DETAWU) is putting pressure on the bus operator Greyhound to rehire workers who were let go when the company was sold due to financial challenges.

The operator was previously owned by Unitrans Passenger. Greyhound is set to return to South African roads next week.

700 Workers were dismissed last year when the company was hastily closed down and sold. The new owners are under pressure now to rehire the workers who were dismissed according to SABC News.

Grayhound will return to service on 13 April 2022 and the operator has promised that its customers will travel safely and in luxury once again.

Leslie Matthews, the spokesperson at Greyhound Coach Lines, made the announcement earlier in the week. The bus operator has been closed for over a year, ever since it announced that it would cease operations back in February 2021.

Greyhound has been in service for 37 years but due to financial challenges posed by the Covid-19 travel restrictions, the bus operator was forced to close according to Biz Community.

Passengers will initially be able to travel along the following routes in the first phase of the bus operator's reopening:

Johannesburg to Durban (direct)

● Johannesburg to Cape Town (via Bloemfontein)

● Pretoria to Cape Town (via Kimberly)

● Cape Town to Mthatha (via Garden Route)

● Mthatha to Cape Town (via Garden Route)

● Pretoria to Durban (via Empangeni)

● Cape Town to Durban (via Bloemfontein)

● Johannesburg to East London (direct)

● East London to Cape Town (via Queenstown)

