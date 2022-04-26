As the fifth wave looms, South Africans have completely disregarded and ignored the Covid-19 pandemic

Efforts from officials to warn that the pandemic is not over have gone above the heads of South Africans

The vaccination rate is lower than when only people aged 60 and over were allowed to receive the jab

JOHANNESBURG - A new Covid-19 wave is headed for South African shores, however, talk around the deadly virus has stopped and vaccination rates have dropped substantially. With the fifth wave looming, scientists have predicted that the infections will be less deadly.

Despite efforts by health officials who warn that the pandemic is not over, South Africans are refusing to take heed. The department of health’s initial target to have 67% of the population vaccinated seems unattainable.

The vaccine rate in South Africa is at an all-time low despite the fifth Covid-19 wave looming. Image: Getty

Source: Getty Images

Business Insider reported that the current vaccination rate is lower than at the early stage of the pandemic when only people aged 60 and over were allowed to be vaccinated. The country’s wastewater also detected the presence of Covid-19, which is a stronger indicator of the fifth wave.

The department of health's Social Listening and Infodemiology team noted that engagement on social media regarding the virus is also down.

A professor at the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD), Adrian Puren, warned the public that there could be a change in the test patterns indicated on data related to the virus. The Daily Maverick reported that the wastewater in Gauteng displayed an increase in the virus.

South Africans react to the fifth wave

@dbvl53 commented:

"After the damage the government caused, I wonder why? In the end when it was tallied up, no more died than would have died in that period. Africa is almost naturally immune. The economy was shattered. Big pharma, many politicians, their entourage and families became very rich."

@BlackSwanZA said:

“We're having so many disasters and State of Emergencies that we're in this perpetual adrenaline-fueled survival mode and people's brains are prioritising the latest emergency over Covid-19.”

@ISedio commented:

“I'd rather listen to someone talking about crypto than covid.”

@adrianho11 posted:

“Yup we don’t care.”

Minister of Health Joe Phaahla warns of an increase in Covid19 infections at portfolio committee meeting

Briefly News also reported that Minister of Health Joe Phaahla has warned South African citizens about a worrying rise in Covid-19 infections. The health department released its annual performance plan to the Portfolio Committee on Health on Friday 22 April.

The country recorded over 4 000 Covid-19 cases on Thursday and almost half were detected in Gauteng. Phaahla said while the rise is concerning, he is hopeful that the numbers won't rise.

He said that the situation is being monitored and once a trend has been noticed, a report will be delivered to the committee. The health minister urged residents to continue following the preventive measures.

