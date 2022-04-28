The De Beers’ Cullinan blue diamond was auctioned off for R911 million in Sathabees, Hong Kong on Wednesday

JOHANNESBURG - A rare De Beers’ Cullinan blue diamond has been auctioned off for an incredible R911 million in Sathabees, Hong Kong on Wednesday 27 April to an unnamed buyer.

Blue diamonds are supposedly one of the rarest types and are found four-time levels deeper than where other diamonds are found.

The De Beers’ Cullinan blue diamond was auctioned off to an unnamed buyer. Image: Getty

Source: Getty Images

The 15.1-carat diamond was unearthed at the Cullinan mine in South Africa last April, according to eNCA.

It's the biggest blue diamond to be sold at an auction. New records have been set recently for unusually coloured diamonds, BusinessTech reported.

South Africans react to the blue diamond

Peace Peace wrote:

“I worked for that mine, Petra. No matter how many carats of stones you manage to find in your shift, management will always tell you the mine is running at loss and may soon to shut down. Only to find out those precious stones goes to London since the company is listed under London stock exchange. That is the most corrupt mine by far in SA.”

TaliFhani Captain Die-hard Sibasa said:

“The miner who found it still earns R4500.”

Lelatsa Raphula Daniel Khang posted:

“Miners get this from underground but the benefits are enjoyed solely by management. Mining is indeed another thing hey. They won't even give those miners some bonuses after this. Should they strike about this it’s an immediate dismissal.”

Cedric Sipho Ngwenya wrote:

“Still waiting for the auction of those discovered at kwaHlathi in Ladysmith, phela people sweat there digging from sunrise till sunset.”

Sophie Mokoena added:

“And the people who discovered this I wonder how much they were given.”

