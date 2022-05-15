The ANC has acted following the results of an internal investigation that found that Philemon Lukhele had obtained his ANC membership illegally

Lukhele is allegedly not a South African citizen which breached the rules of the party's constitution, he was also a member of Eswatini opposition party, the People's United Democratic Movement

The ruling party had been heavily criticised for not acting quickly after Lukhele was arrested in connection with the murder of Hillary Gardee

MBOMBELA - Philemon Lukhele obtained his ANC membership illegally after an internal investigation was launched. Lukhele was arrested in connection with the murder of Hillary Gardee, the daughter of the former EFF Secretary-General Godrich Gardee.

Lukhele has been charged with kidnapping, rape, possession of an illegal firearm, defeating the ends of justice and murder.

Lukhele's ANC membership had been obtained irregularly following the results of an internal investigation according to The Citizen.

As a result, Lukhele has been expelled from the ANC after the party invoked Rule 4 of the ANC Consitution.

News24 reported that Lukhele was also a member of the Eswatini opposition party, the People's United Democratic Movement (Pudemo).

The ANC had been heavily criticised for not taking action sooner after Lukhele was arrested. A week had passed before the ruling party acted on the situation.

